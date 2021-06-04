The country's Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE) is accepting proposals for utility-scale PV projects built on an independent power producer (IPP) and build-operate-own (BOO) basis.Despite an ongoing military coup and increasing instability, the government of Myanmar has decided to move forward with another tender for the development of utility-scale solar. The country's Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MOEE) issued an invitation to bid for the construction of ground-mounted solar power projects on an independent power producer (IPP) and build-operate-own (BOO) basis. Interested developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...