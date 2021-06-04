Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: TerraNet Holding AB changes name to Terranet AB (274/21)

Commencing June 7th 2021, TerraNet Holding AB shares will be traded under its
new name, Terranet AB. 

New company name:   Terranet AB 
----------------------------------
New short name:    TERRNT B  
----------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009806045
----------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission ABon 08-503 015 50.
