Nasdaq Stockholm AB: TerraNet Holding AB changes name to Terranet AB (274/21)

Commencing June 7th 2021, TerraNet Holding AB shares will be traded under its new name, Terranet AB. New company name: Terranet AB ---------------------------------- New short name: TERRNT B ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009806045 ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission ABon 08-503 015 50.