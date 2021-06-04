

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG or HHLA (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited or CSPL are negotiating the purchase of a minority shareholding by CSPL in HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH (CTT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HHLA.



CTT operates Container Terminal Tollerort, one of the three HHLA container terminals in the Port of Hamburg, and is part of the HHLA Group's Container segment.



HHLA noted that the commercial and legal cornerstones of the potential strategic participation are currently the subject of ongoing negotiations. No legally binding agreement has yet been reached between the two parties.



