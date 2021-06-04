Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 4
4 June 2021
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company")
Directors' Shareholding Confirmation
Following completion of the merger with Invesco Enhanced Income Limited, the shareholdings in the Company of Kate Bolsover and Christine Johnson, non-executive Directors of the Company, are as follows.
Kate Bolsover 5,022 shares
Christine Johnson 2,545 shares
Enquiries
|JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Hilary Jones
|+44 (0) 15 3470 0000
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de