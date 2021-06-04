Anzeige
Freitag, 04.06.2021
PR Newswire
04.06.2021 | 15:28
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 4

4 June 2021

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company")

Directors' Shareholding Confirmation

Following completion of the merger with Invesco Enhanced Income Limited, the shareholdings in the Company of Kate Bolsover and Christine Johnson, non-executive Directors of the Company, are as follows.

Kate Bolsover 5,022 shares

Christine Johnson 2,545 shares

Enquiries

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Hilary Jones		+44 (0) 15 3470 0000

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

