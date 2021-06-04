Index designed to provide pure-play exposure to the tourism industry

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the licensing of the BlueStar Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (ticker: BCRUZ) to Defiance ETFs for use in an ETF that offers exposure to companies involved in the tourism segment.

The BlueStar Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (ticker: BCRUZ) is a global index that tracks the performance of companies that derive 50% of revenue or operating activity from the passenger airline, hotels and resorts (excluding motel chains), and/or cruise industries. A stock must be listed on an exchange in one of the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States.

"MVIS is pleased to announce the licensing of our Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index to Defiance ETFs. The index provides pure-play exposure to the key industries in the travel and tourism segment. The travel and tourism segment was experiencing strong secular growth trends in the years leading up to the outbreak of the corona virus last year, supported by changing consumer preferences, improved product offerings and increased operating efficiencies. While the corona virus presented a major challenge to this segment, it is likely that this will be a temporary set-back within a long-term growth trend. In addition, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Defiance ETFs as they continue to grow their product line-up," said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

"The reopening trade is here. With record-breaking travelers over Memorial Day weekend, Americans finally experienced life away from quarantine and back to the beach. The AAA is estimating that over 37 million Americans traveled over Memorial Day weekend. Demand for travel-related services are expected to increase over the course of summer which should significantly benefit airline, cruise line and hotel stocks," says Paul Dellaquila, Co-founder and President of Defiance ETFs.

The BlueStar Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (ticker: BCRUZ) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index companies. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 43

Base Date: 31/Dec/2017

Base Value: 1,000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 32.63 billion in assets under management (as of 04 June 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Defiance ETFs www.defianceetfs.com

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and registered investment advisor focused on thematic investing. Our suite of rules-based ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sub-sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005335/en/

Contacts:

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com