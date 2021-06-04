Olainfarm: Important information about Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021

The Management Board of the Joint stock company "Olainfarm", unified registration number 40003007246, legal address: 5 Rupnicu Street, Olaine, LV 2114, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", announces that completed voting form, with voting for Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021, should be sent to the Company's e-mail address: 18.06.2021._Akcionaru.Sapulce@olainfarm.com.



Taking into consideration the Regulation No.360 of June 9, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers "Epidemiological Safety Measures for the Containment of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection" and in order to ensure course of the meeting, the Management Board of the Company informs, that Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021 will be held in presence respecting gathering restrictions set out by the government of the Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by electronic means of communication using Microsoft Teams online solution.

In order to register for participation in the shareholders' meeting, a shareholder should submit a completed application form till 12:00 of June 16, 2021, which will be sent to shareholders to their e-mail addresses upon request starting from June 4, 2021), and attach to it copy of passport or personal identification card of shareholder/representative/proxy. The application form will be also available on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com, on the website of the Official system of the Central Storage of Regulated Information: www.oricgs.lvand on the website of joint stock company "Nasdaq Riga" - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

We kindly ask to send completed application form accompanied by copy of passport or personal identification card:

electronically signed with the valid secure electronic signature which contains a time-stamp to the Company's e-mail address 18.06.2021._Akcionaru.Sapulce@olainfarm.com (mailto:18.06.2021._akcionaru.sapulce@olainfarm.com); or

(mailto:18.06.2021._akcionaru.sapulce@olainfarm.com); or signed in paper form to the postal address of the Company: 5 Rupnicu Street, Olaine, LV-2114.

Shareholders shall be registered for the participation in the meeting of shareholders if they duly apply for participation till June 16, 2021 12:00. Shareholders will receive access information to the online meeting via e-mail indicated in the application form. Before the meeting the Board of the Company will carry out identification of the shareholders based on submitted copy of passport or personal identification card comparing it with original of the document shown by the shareholder or the representative. Voting for the agenda issues during the meeting will be possible by electronic means of communication using Microsoft Teams online solution.

Number of meeting participants to present in person (at the premises of the company 5 Rupnicu Street, Olaine, Olaine county) is limited.1 To participate in person at the premises of the company, shareholders, their proxy and representatives are invited to indicate in the application form information about wish to participate in the shareholders meeting at the premises of the company. Reservation of places for participation in the shareholders meeting in person at the premises of the Company will be made in the order of receipt of applications. Shareholders will be informed about reservation of place to present in person after receipt of the application from the shareholder.

To the shareholders applied for remote participation through MS Teams, not later than till 18th of June, 2021 9:00, will be sent access information to the e-mail address specified by the shareholder.

The Management Board of the Company invites shareholders to get acquainted with the notification regarding procedure for the Extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of June 18, 2021, published on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com, in the Official system of the Central Storage of Regulated Information: https://csri.investinfo.lvand on the website of joint stock company "NASDAQ Riga": http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

We would like to inform that in case of change of the epidemiological situation or normative regulation affecting the course of the meeting and restrictions on gatherings, the Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm" is entitled to determine a different procedure for course of the meeting. Please follow the publicly available information about the meeting on the Company's website www.olainfarm.com .

In Olaine, 04th of June, 2021

The Management Board of the Joint stock company "Olainfarm"

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

1 clause 141 and 17, sub-clause 38.27.5 of the Regulation No.360 of June 9, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers "Epidemiological Safety Measures for the Containment of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection"

