Freitag, 04.06.2021
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
04.06.2021 | 15:46
Aperam S.A.: Designated Person Notification

DJ Designated Person Notification 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Person Notification 
04-Jun-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Luxembourg, 4 June 2021 (15:15 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a 
notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the 
Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under 
Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1204573 04-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
