TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: voluntary lock-up extension notification from founder shareholder's family trust 04-Jun-2021 / 16:25 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TCS Group Holding PLC: voluntary lock-up extension notification from founder shareholder's family trust THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Limassol, Cyprus - 4 June 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that it has received a written commitment from Mr Tinkov's family trust that they will not sell the Company's shares or GDRs (ISIN: US87238U2033) in the period ending 10th December 2021. The lock up commitment is subject to customary exceptions. Mr Tinkov's Family Trust has today separately made an announcement explaining the background to the decision to self-impose a voluntary 6 month binding lock-up extension. The rationale is as follows: Mr Tinkov's FamilyTrust remains a long term strategic investor in Tinkoff Group and a strong supporter of the Company's growth strategy; Mr Oleg Tinkov believes there is much more value to be created in the next few years and scope to challenge the USD30bln market capitalization level. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev PR Department Larisa Chernysheva IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) Alexandr Leonov Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) ir@tinkoff.ru pr@tinkoff.ru

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by TCS Group Holding PLC to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for making this announcement is Chris Owen, advisor to the Board of Directors of TCS Group Holding PLC. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

