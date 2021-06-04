Anzeige
TCS Group Holding PLC: voluntary lock-up extension notification from founder shareholder's family trust

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: voluntary lock-up extension notification from founder shareholder's family trust 

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC: voluntary lock-up extension notification from founder shareholder's family trust 
04-Jun-2021 / 16:25 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TCS Group Holding PLC: voluntary lock-up extension notification from founder shareholder's family trust 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
Limassol, Cyprus - 4 June 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's 
leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that it has 
received a written commitment from Mr Tinkov's family trust that they will not sell the Company's shares or GDRs (ISIN: 
US87238U2033) in the period ending 10th December 2021. The lock up commitment is subject to customary exceptions. 
 
Mr Tinkov's Family Trust has today separately made an announcement explaining the background to the decision to 
self-impose a voluntary 6 month binding lock-up extension. 
 
The rationale is as follows: 
 
Mr Tinkov's FamilyTrust remains a long term strategic investor in Tinkoff Group 
and a strong supporter of the Company's growth strategy; 
 
Mr Oleg Tinkov believes there is much more value to be created in the next few years and scope to challenge the 
USD30bln market capitalization level. 
 
For enquiries: 
Tinkoff 
                Tinkoff 
Artem Lebedev 
PR Department          Larisa Chernysheva 
                IR Department 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
Alexandr Leonov 
                Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by TCS Group Holding PLC to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for making this announcement is Chris Owen, advisor to the Board of Directors of TCS Group Holding PLC. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 109466 
EQS News ID:  1204578 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204578&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
