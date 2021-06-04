A group of researchers in the U.S. analyzed recent developments in efforts at dual land use projects, combining solar energy with habitat for pollinators and other wildlife. Based on recent projects and studies, they offer a list of best practices for developing the habitats; and warn that without careful oversight the promising concept could amount to little more than greenwashing.Pollinator habitats are one of a few dual land use concepts gaining ground with solar project developers, with a few successful projects already in operation in various regions. Theoretically, having wildflowers on ...

