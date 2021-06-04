SilverSun Technologies, Inc.: SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award

SWK Technologies Recognized for Sales Excellence

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has received the Avalara Top Partner Award for 2021 in the systems integrator category.

The Avalara Partner Awards recognize Avalara partners that have gone above and beyond in areas including sales, customer satisfaction, integration, and implementation.

In its first year, the Avalara Partner Awards recognized seven strategic partners for excellence across a wide range of categories, including Rising Star, Orange Star for Implementation Excellence, Top Technology Partner, Top System Integrator Partner, and Top Accountant Partner.

Mark Meller, Chief Executive Officer of both SilverSun and SWK Technologies, stated, "The award was granted to SWK for achieving the highest number of sales while demonstrating a passion for solution implementation, customer engagement and growth. Our year-over-year growth, commissionable billings and high level of advocacy and customer engagement were the basis upon which we were recognized. Our sales and consulting organization continues to deliver outstanding results across our platform and product lines, and we are pleased to be recognized for our continued sales and customer engagement achievements."

"The Avalara Partner Awards aims to highlight partners for their commitment to excellence in serving our shared customers," said Greg Chapman, SVP, partner management at Avalara. "Avalara's partners are critical to our continued success, so we are honored to recognize companies that are going above and beyond to make sure tax compliance is done right for our shared customers."

More information on the 2021 Avalara Partner Awards can be found here.

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "cloud". As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon. More information is available at silversuntech.com.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

