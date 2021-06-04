Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's Marketing and Social Media Digital Forum to Focus on Increasing Customer Engagement

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's next two-part Digital Forum for restaurant, foodservice and catering professionals will focus on Marketing and Social Media. Registration is now for these two one-hour presentations taking place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and focusing on The Marketing Advantage: How Increased Engagement Increase Sales and Where Social Media and Foodservice Meet. The webinar series is part of a six-part Digital Forum focused on the most pressing topics facing the industry including Takeout & Delivery, Online Ordering, Marketing & Social Media, Food Safety, and Human Resources.

"We have a dynamic line up of speakers who will offer insight on how marketing resources such as SEO/SEM, social media, and advancements in geotargeting can take a brand further as well as address the importance of having a social media strategy to engage loyal patrons and potential customers," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We are looking forward to hearing from Rob Grimes, CEO of the IFBTA who will moderate both panels of industry experts. The speakers will provide insight on the best ways to optimize marketing and social media to increase sales while discussing the importance of receiving feedback, crowdsourcing, testing new menu items, and more."

The series will begin at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, June 8th with a one-hour discussion on The Marketing Advantage. Everyone talks about it but not everyone is doing it right. In this session, Kevin Kuchar, Marketing Director for Titan Hospitality and Cristina Patel, Digital Marketing Manager of Church's; will join IFBTA's Rob Grimes to address how understanding the customer base and their demographic and psychographic information will better help a business build a dynamic marketing strategy. Click here to register.

At 2:00 pm ET Taylor Kasper, Marketing Coordinator at Portillo's and Matt Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Tocaya Organica will join IFBTA's Rob Grimes to discuss why social media is more important than ever and explain the various channels, considerations and how social media can make all the difference to a business's engagement with customers. Speakers will address why all operators should feel the need now to engage virtually with their customers. Click here to register.

The Digital Forums are being produced by EventEd, formerly TechBytes, and education is curated by the International Food & Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA) to represent all facets of food and beverage including technology, operations, marketing, and more. Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group has expanded its partnership with EventEd to develop foodservice operations-focused subjects and content for its conferences. EventEd specializes in the development, implementation, coordination, and management of top-notch thought leadership and networking experiences for the global foodservice, hospitality, and retail industries.

Future Digital Forums will focus on Food Safety with sessions on Ensuring All are Safe with Food Safety and How Customer Expectations are Met with Food Safety taking place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021; and on Human Resources with sessions on Identify, Recruit and Engage with Employees with Ease; and How HRIS Automates the HR Process taking place on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Click here for updates on speakers and registration information.

The Digital Forums are produced by Clarion Events (https://clarionevents.com/) who produce 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Forums are part of the Food & Beverage Group which include the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Healthy Food Expo, CoffeeFest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Restaurant & Foodservice Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650348/Clarion-Events-Food-Beverage-Groups-Marketing-and-Social-Media-Digital-Forum-to-Focus-on-Increasing-Customer-Engagement