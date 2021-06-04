Anzeige
Freitag, 04.06.2021
WKN: A2AH3F ISIN: DK0060732477 Ticker-Symbol: ONQ 
04.06.2021 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Allarity Therapeutics A/S updated (279/21)

On April 3, 2020, the shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S (the "Company")
(formerly known as Oncology Venture A/S) were given observation status with
reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position and circumstances resulting in a substantial uncertainty
regarding the issuer and the pricing of its financial instruments. 

On May 21, 2021, the Company disclosed a press release with information that
the Company intends to transition to a U.S. listing of its business. According
to the press release, the Company intends to transfer all of its assets to an
American subsidiary seeking a listing in the U.S., after which the Company will
distribute its shares in the subsidiary to the Company's shareholders. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer plans to make such extensive changes in its
business or organization that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to
be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (ALLR, ISIN code DK0060732477, order book ID
123713) and the warrants (ALLR TO 2, ISIN code DK0061153657, order book ID
189141) in Allarity Therapeutics A/S. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
