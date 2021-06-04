RC-1, Inc.: Hi Solutions Announces Two Acquisitions in the Home Automation-Digital Services Market

Acquires Media Design Associates, Inc. and Booyah Technologies LLC

Expands to South Florida while Strengthening Presence in Greater Philadelphia

NEWTOWN, PA and WOODSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / RC-1, Inc. (RCCC), d/b/a Hi Solutions, announced today that it has acquired Media Design Associates, Inc. (MDA) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Booyah Technologies LLC of Huntington Valley, PA. These transactions were executed to advance Hi Solutions' rapid-growth acquisition "rollup" program, a cornerstone of its strategy to become a national provider of technology solutions for home users and enterprise customers.

The companies are both leading smart home and small business solutions firms, having developed and delivered successful client solutions for a combined 30-plus years. The founder and chief executive officer of each company, Michael Wohl and Ben Marlow, will both join Hi's senior management team. The companies join Hi of the Delaware Valley, recently acquired by Hi Solutions and formed by Patrick Mattucci and Chazz DeVault, longtime industry veterans with BRAVAS (formerly Hi-Fi Sales Company).

Michael Moe, Executive Chairman of Hi, stated: "The home is now our Operating Platform for Life. Technology within the home needs to be integrated, intelligent, intuitive, and invisible. With the addition of both Michael's and Ben's businesses to Hi, as well as them as new key members on our team, we believe Hi Solutions will be the leading provider of tomorrow, today-as the need for smarter homes and businesses with distributed work-life-school environments become not just a luxury but a necessity."

John Parker, President and CEO of Hi, added: "We are delighted to welcome these outstanding companies and talented teams to our company. MDA puts us in the center of the high-growth south Florida market and adds a very experienced executive, Michael Wohl, to our senior management team. In addition to running our operations in Florida, Michael will take an active role in our rollup program. Similarly, Booyah complements our existing business in the greater Philadelphia region and adds a very creative executive, Ben Marlow, to our senior management team. In addition to running our operations in the greater Philadelphia region, Ben will focus on developing innovative products and services for introduction across our company."

"We built Booyah to provide clients with the smartest and best home and work technologies to improve their lives and help to deliver the future," commented Ben Marlow. "Joining Hi helps me satisfy both objectives for my clients, my team, and my purpose. Hi is the first company I have found that could help accelerate our mission. I am extremely excited to join the team and develop tomorrow."

"Media Design Associates was founded on the belief that by integrating technology we enhance our clients' lifestyles," stated Michael Wohl. "By joining Hi Solutions, I now have the ability to work with a talented and growing team to scale what we do locally to a broader, national level. Hi Solutions offers integrators a great opportunity to lead the market in providing solutions to millions of people in the EFH (Everything from Home) era. More specifically, Hi offers integrators the opportunity to be part of a larger entity with resources they could never afford individually, along with the ability to work on and grow their businesses doing the things they excel at, but without the mundane parts that slow agility and the ability to grow. Best practices, commonality of software, centralizing system design, programming, and purchasing will be huge benefits to us and our clients as we move forward. I am excited to join John, Michael and the rest of the Hi team."

About Hi

Hi Solutions, the Smarter Home CompanySM, was created to enable smarter homes and a smarter WFH workforce by connecting and integrating technology to achieve greater reliability, speed, security, and harmony. Hi has commenced its rollup program to acquire leading firms in the smart home digital services market across the United States. Hi introduced a proprietary methodology called HiWaySM to its growing geographic footprint and is developing an AI-powered customer monitoring, care, and support engine, "Higgins," pioneering an enhanced way to reduce stress and improve productivity for today's "Everything From Home" ("EFH") lifestyle. Learn more at hi.solutions.

