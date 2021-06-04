119 Abstracts and Presentations Featuring Sarah Cannon's Clinical Research and Care Insights

Today, Sarah Cannon announced it will present its latest cancer research insights at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually June 4-8, 2021. This year, Sarah Cannon's drug development, molecular profiling, and clinical care expertise is featured through 119 abstracts and presentations, including data from 70 phase 1 studies. Throughout the weekend, Sarah Cannon experts will engage in 113 oral presentations, poster discussion sessions, and poster presentations as well as more than 10 invited lectures.

"From early-phase drug development to breaking down barriers in oncology care, Sarah Cannon leaders will discuss a variety of key topics that are helping to accelerate progress in patient care," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, MD, FACP, FACSO, President, Clinical Operations Chief Medical Officer, Sarah Cannon. "Our ability to match targeted therapies to the molecular drivers of tumor expressions is generating greater insights into how we can personalize medicine for every individual."

In addition to representing Sarah Cannon during the Annual Meeting, Dr. Burris currently serves as Chair of the ASCO Board of Directors and Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation.

June 4 Highlights

Dee Anna Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Cannon, will present "The Empowerment of Female Leaders" in the "Dismantling Gender Disparities in the Global Oncology Workforce Together" Education Session on June 4 at 8 a.m. CDT.

in the "Dismantling Gender Disparities in the Global Oncology Workforce Together" Education Session on June 4 at 8 a.m. CDT. Andrew Kennedy, MD, Physician-in-Chief, Radiation Oncology, Sarah Cannon; Director, Radiation Oncology Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Radiation Oncology Perspective" in the "Barriers to Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancer Care in a Community Oncology Practice" Education Session on June 4 at 8 a.m. CDT.

in the "Barriers to Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancer Care in a Community Oncology Practice" Education Session on June 4 at 8 a.m. CDT. Andrew McKenzie, PhD, Director, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon; Scientific Director, Genospace, will present "Integrating Molecular Insights into Multidisciplinary Planning" as part of the "Reaching More Patients: The Challenges and Opportunities of Bringing Multidisciplinary Care to Communities" Education Session on June 4 at 8 a.m. CDT.

as part of the "Reaching More Patients: The Challenges and Opportunities of Bringing Multidisciplinary Care to Communities" Education Session on June 4 at 8 a.m. CDT. Gerald Falchook, MD, MS, Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE, will present "A First-In-Human Phase 1 Study of a Novel PARP7 Inhibitor RBN-2397 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors" in an oral presentation on June 4 from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. CDT.

in an oral presentation on June 4 from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. CDT. Erika Hamilton, MD, Director, Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Hunting HER2 in Solid Tumors: Margetuximab-Cmkb, Tucatinib, and Trastuzumab Deruxtecan" in the "FDA Approvals and Their Incorporation into Clinical Practice" Education Session on June 4 at 10 a.m. CDT.

in the "FDA Approvals and Their Incorporation into Clinical Practice" Education Session on June 4 at 10 a.m. CDT. Dax Kurbegov, MD, Vice President Physician-in-Chief, Clinical Programs, Sarah Cannon, will present "Highlights of Health Services Research and Quality Improvement" in the "Health Services Research and Quality Improvement" Highlights of the Day Session on June 4 at 5 p.m. CDT.

in the "Health Services Research and Quality Improvement" Highlights of the Day Session on June 4 at 5 p.m. CDT. Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, Associate Director, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Highlights of Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology" in the "Developmental Therapeutics Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Highlights" Highlights of the Day Session on June 4 at 5 p.m. CDT.

Poster Discussion Highlights (Available Online June 4)

Howard A. "Skip" Burris, III, MD, will present "A First In Human Study of AO-176, a Highly Differentiated Anti-CD47 Antibody, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors."

Todd Bauer, MD, Senior Investigator, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, will present "Phase IB Study of The Anti-TGF-ß Monoclonal Antibody NIS793 Combined with Spartalizumab, a PD-1 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors."

Elisa Fontana, MD, PhD, Translational Oncologist Research Fellow, Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK, will present "Early-Onset Stage II/III Colorectal Adenocarcinoma in the IDEA Database: Treatment Adherence, Toxicities, and Outcomes From Adjuvant Fluoropyrimidine and Oxaliplatin."

Erika Hamilton, MD, will present "Phase I/II Study of H3B-6545, a Novel Selective Estrogen Receptor Covalent Antagonist, in Estrogen Receptor Positive, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Negative Advanced Breast Cancer."

Manish Patel, MD, Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, will present "BDB001, an Intravenously Administered Toll-Like Receptor 7 and 8 Agonist, in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Advanced Solid Tumors: Phase 1 Safety and Efficacy Results."

Debra Richardson, MD, FACOG, FACS, Associate Professor, Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "A Tale of Three PARP Inhibitors."

David Spigel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Five-Year Survival Outcomes with Durvalumab after Chemoradiotherapy in Unresectable Stage III NSCLC: An Update from the PACIFIC Trial."

Poster Highlights (Available Online June 4)

Gerald Falchook, MD, MS, will present "A Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of Intravenously Administered TAK-676, a Novel STING Agonist, Alone and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors."

Erika Hamilton, MD, will present "LIO-1: Lucitanib Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Updated Phase 1b Results and Initial Experience in Ph2 Ovarian Cancer Cohort."

Maen Hussein, MD, Principal Investigator, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, will present "Platform Trial of Ezabenlimab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, in Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Solid Tumors: Combination with BI 836880, a VEGF/Ang2-Blocking Nanobody."

Melissa Johnson, MD, Director, Lung Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Phase 1 Phase 2a, First-In-Human Study, of DRP-104, a Broad Glutamine."

Carissa Jones, PhD, Senior Program Specialist, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon, will present "Impact of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor and EGFR Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Sequence on Time to Treatment Failure among EGFR+ NSCLC Treated in a Community-Based Cancer Research Network."

Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, will present "Association of Combined Phase I/II Study of a Novel Bicyclic Peptide and MMAE Conjugate BT8009 in Patients with Advanced Malignancies with Nectin-4 Expression."

Manish Patel, MD, will present "A Phase 1/2 Open-Label Study of KY1044, an Anti-ICOS Antibody with Dual Mechanism of Action, as Single Agent and in Combination with Atezolizumab, in Adult Patients with Advanced Malignancies."

Emma Sturgill, PhD, Program Specialist, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon, will present "Concordance of Blood and Tissue TMB from NGS Testing in Real World Settings and Their Ability to Predict Response to Immunotherapy."

Michael Tees, MD, Hematologist/Oncologist, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, a part of Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, will present "Safety and PK/PD of ALLO-647, an Anti-CD52 Antibody, with Fludarabine/Cyclophosphamide for Lymphodepletion in the Setting of Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy."

June 7 Highlights

Gerald Falchook, MD, MS, will chair "Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy Track" on June 7 from 2-5 p.m. CDT.

on June 7 from 2-5 p.m. CDT. Judy Wang, MD, Associate Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, will present "Novel Strategies for Overcoming Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors" as part of "Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy Track" on June 7 from 2-5 p.m. CDT.

as part of "Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy Track" on June 7 from 2-5 p.m. CDT. Tara Gregory, MD, Unrelated Donor Program Director; Multiple Myeloma Program Co-Director, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, a part of Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, will present "CD20-Directed CAR T" as part of "Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy Track" on June 7 from 2-5 p.m. CDT.

June 8 Highlights

Jesus Berdeja, MD, Director, Myeloma Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Updated Results of a Phase 1, First-In-Human Study of Talquetamab, a G Protein-Coupled Receptor Family C Group 5 Member D CD3 Bispecific Antibody, in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma" in an oral presentation on June 8 from 7-10 a.m. CDT.

in an oral presentation on June 8 from 7-10 a.m. CDT. Marlana Orloff, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Medical Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present "Mutation Landscape and Emerging Therapies in Uveal Melanoma" in the "Beyond BRAF: Targeted Therapy for Non-BRAF Melanoma" Education Session on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

The researchers are a part of Sarah Cannon's global network of strategic sites, including:

Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Center at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at TriStar Centennial, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HCA Midwest Health (Kansas City), Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE (Denver), Sarah Cannon Research Institute United Kingdom, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, and The Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare's Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world's leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon has led more than 500 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations.

