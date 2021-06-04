The solar cells for the space station were provided by Boeing's subsidiary Spectrolab.From pv magazine USA The latest SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft left NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 3, carrying more than 7,300 pounds of science experiments as well as new solar arrays for the International Space Station (ISS). The resupply mission will deliver a new ISS Roll-out Solar Array (iROSA), produced by Redwire, to the space station in the trunk of the Dragon spacecraft. After the Dragon docks to the space station's Harmony module, the robotic Canadarm2 will extract two arrays, ...

