TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 04-Jun-2021 / 17:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. June 2021 TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Vienna, Austria with effect from 01 June 2021. Ms Arnold has been internally appointed to the Executive Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG due to her membership on the Executive Board of Südzucker AG, which itself holds a stake in AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 109498 EQS News ID: 1204589 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204589&application_name=news

