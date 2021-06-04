Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
04.06.21
17:36 Uhr
4,904 Euro
+0,028
+0,57 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9024,91419:44
4,9034,91419:44
Dow Jones News
04.06.2021 | 18:10
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TUI AG: Director Declaration

DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Director Declaration 
04-Jun-2021 / 17:37 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4. June 2021 
TUI AG 
Director Declaration 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold, a member of the Company's 
Supervisory Board, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Vienna, Austria 
with effect from 01 June 2021. 
Ms Arnold has been internally appointed to the Executive Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG due to her membership on the 
Executive Board of Südzucker AG, which itself holds a stake in AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. 
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  109498 
EQS News ID:  1204589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

TUI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.