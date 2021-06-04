Anzeige
Freitag, 04.06.2021

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
04.06.21
15:37 Uhr
7,150 Euro
+0,050
+0,70 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
04.06.2021 | 18:31
Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 
04-Jun-2021 / 19:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 
Moscow, 4 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian 
investment company, announces that Sistema and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. have sold 6,847,936 
shares of PJSC MTS (hereinafter, "MTS") and 1,216,644 shares of MTS in the form of American depository shares, 
respectively, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS, LLC Bastion (the "Purchaser"), as part of MTS share buyback 
programme in the amount up to RUB 15 billion announced by MTS in March 2021 (the "Programme"). The amount of the 
transactions is approximately RUB 2,648 mln. 
In accordance with the terms of the Programme and the agreement between Sistema PJSFC, Sistema Finance S.A., Sistema 
Telecom Assets LLC and the Purchaser, the number of MTS shares to be transferred by Sistema and Sistema Finance S.A. in 
these transactions was calculated based on the number of ordinary shares and American depositary shares of MTS 
purchased by the Purchaser from the third parties in May 2021 pro-rata to Sistema Group's effective equity stake in 
MTS. As a result of the transaction Sistema Group's effective stake in MTS amounted to 50.3023%. 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolay Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 109499 
EQS News ID:  1204584 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204584&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
