Bishops Two Charlotte Locations Offer Not Only Haircuts and Color Options But Also a Unique Hair Salon Experience

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Bishops Cuts / Color Charlotte is a unisex hair salon and barbershop that has not one but two area locations in which to better serve their customers. It's all part of this sharp, on-trend, and unpretentious business's effort to offer their customers a convenient and unique way to get many of their essential grooming needs met. These are franchise operations of a company that was founded back in 2001 as a more affordable alternative to overpriced salons and they pledged not to lower their quality standards as part of the process.

Business co-owner Debbie Bullard says, "There is a reason that our two Charlotte locations are known for offering much more than typical hair salons do. It's because of the overall experience that we like to give our customers who visit us. It does not matter whether someone comes to one of our unisex hair salons and barbershops for cuts, colors, styles, shaves, or you name it, we will leave them not only looking good but feeling good too."

The franchise co-owner stated that one of their locations is in Charlotte's South End just off of South Tryon Street. This salon is part of the RailYard development and across the street from the ABC store. They also have a midtown location at 209 South Kings Drive, which is across the street from Target and steps from the Metropolitan. She says that both locations offer identical salon services. This includes men's and women's haircuts, beard and mustache grooming, coloring services, hair treatments, updo hairstyles, blowouts, and hair extensions. Each location also offers kids' haircuts and features a wide variety of essential hair and other beauty products for sale. They are also one of the rare area salons that are open 7 days a week and include morning to early evening hours. More on the services that each salon offers and their exact working hours can be seen on their website at https://charlottecutscolor.com.

Bullard went on to say that they are also proud to operate open-minded and trendy salons that are minority-owned and woman and LGBTQIA-led and staffed. They offer a completely fun and judgment-free environment at their salons and they even encourage their patrons that are over 21 to partake in a complimentary beer. Part of the unique experience at each salon is also fueled by music and art.

The reviews on their unisex salon services have been very favorable too. This includes averaging an impressive 4.9 out of a possible 5-stars on the over 250 reviews that have been left on their Google Maps Business Listing. In one of these glowing reviews, Beth stated, "Love Bishops! Such a relaxing atmosphere, one where I felt completely at ease the first time I went. All the staff is welcoming and they actually play good music! Completely the opposite of those high-end salons that always made me feel like an outcast. So glad I found this place and Ethan, who always does a fantastic job. He's one of the only people I trust with my hair!

Their GMB Listing is not the only place where these two Charlotte, North Carolina area hair salons services have been well-reviewed. Here is another 5-star review that was taken from the Bishops Hair Salon - Yelp listing. Erin C. wrote, "I had an amazing experience from start to finish at Bishops. The staff was welcoming and personable. The salon was well prepared for COVID with curtain dividers between socially distanced chairs in addition to strict mask-wearing. Great atmosphere, cohesive group of stylists, and support staff. I spent most of the day there (my hair processes so slow plus poor Kristi painstakingly put over a hundred foils in my hair) and will definitely be back. My transition to my "natural" gray has begun. Thanks to Kristi, I am confident that my hair will look great every step of the way!"

Those that would like more information on these two Bishops unisex hair salon and barbershops services can contact them by phone, email, or by filling out the form that's found on the 'contact us' page of their website.

