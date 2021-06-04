Anzeige
The Dermatology Specialists: Cobb Street Dermatology Joins Dermatology Specialists of Georgia

PANAMA CITY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / The company is excited to expand their services in the state of Georgia by adding Cobb Street Dermatology to the Dermatology Specialists family. Effective June 28, 2021, David Lockman, MD along with certified physician assistants Sebastian Afonso and Audrey Jeon will join the team to offer medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology out of their clinic located at 728 Cobb Street in Athens, Georgia.

Their office, nestled between downtown Athens, Normaltown, and the UGA campus, has been settled in a warm neighborhood off Prince Avenue for over 35 years. Dr. Lockman practiced in internal medicine, emergency medicine, infectious disease, and dermatology before starting his dermatology practice in Athens. Because of his rich medical background, he has seen a wide variety of illnesses and treats not only the skin but the whole person. Dr. Lockman trained with Frederich Mohs in Madison, Wisconsin, and provides Mohs Micrographic Surgery. He is known for his ability to diagnose the most complex rashes and cancer cases.

"I and my two PAs, Sebastian and Audrey, are grateful to have such a wonderful group of patients and staff and plan on keeping that formula intact. We would like to thank our patients for placing their trust in us and ask that you continue to do so throughout this merger and beyond," commented Dr. Lockman.

Those who have any questions regarding this information, please call the Athens office directly at (706) 548-3019 or email manager@cobbstderm.com.

For more information about Dermatology Specialists, contact the company here:

Dermatology Specialists
Harmony Nagy, Director of Marketing
(850) 252-4423
Harmony.Nagy@DermSolutionsGroup.com
2505 Harrison Avenue
Panama City, FL 32405

SOURCE: Dermatology Specialists



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650484/Cobb-Street-Dermatology-Joins-Dermatology-Specialists-of-Georgia

