Cross Trade to bring weekend trading to the (UK)

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Trade is pleased to introduce a new concept of trading for investors. The Cross Trade platform allows trading between investors when the markets are closed on weekends and holidays.

Investors will be about to level the playing field and be given direct access to the trading platform where they can conduct transactions. Gaining direct access is the key for investors where they will see real time orders.

Cross Trade will start with the FTSE 100.

Companies not listed within the FTSE can register their company here so they can make it's shares available to it's investor base.

http://www.ctraex.com/public.php

Investors may register here to be informed on the next steps.

http://ctraex.com/investor.php?cntry=U.S.A .

www.ctraex.com

CONTACT: info@ctraex.com