Kieffer | Starlite: National Sign Company Kieffer Starlite Announces Mt. Airy Expansion

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Kieffer | Starlite is pleased to officially announce the groundbreaking for their expansion of the Mt. Airy manufacturing facility. Formerly Burton Signworks, Kieffer | Starlite acquired Burton in the Fall of 2018. With a legacy of over 40 years in the Mt. Airy community, the current operation has two locations - one houses the companies thermoforming manufacturing operation.

The sign and graphics industry encompasses $37.5 billion in direct and indirect output, as reported by International Sign Association. The sign industry was many of the sectors impacted by the COVID pandemic. As a result, this created the need for Kieffer | Starlite to review and right size manufacturing operations. Consolidating locations and relocating equipment to meet demand and springboard to serve the market as it continues to rebound, part of this enterprise-wide effort included evaluating improved operations in Mt. Airy.

With the support of Surry Country, local incentives, and the landlord, Kieffer | Starlite is pleased to consolidate all manufacturing to one facility located on Junction Street. As such, the facility will be expanded to include an additional 21,000 square feet. Two new loading docks are included in the construction, and the layout is redesigned to accommodate channel letter and thermoforming equipment that will be moved to the main facility.

Roger Miller, Director of Manufacturing - Mt. Airy, NC, states, "We are grateful to have the support from our community leaders. Their commitment to our success is making our vision a reality much sooner than anticipated. We broke ground May 26thand expect the transformation to be completed in August." Miller states that this expansion will ultimately provide his team with one facility that houses all lean manufacturing processes and methods and will result in a safer and efficient work environment.

Miller also stated that they are excited to increase job demand in the area. Miller says, "We have several positions open now and will continue to add more after the expansion. Our company offers competitive pay, with benefits and many other monetary incentives." He also elaborates that the sign industry offers an exciting career path as there are several cross-training opportunities. With custom sign work, there is always a new challenge. "We have a great team that works together to take a product from concept to watching it ship out to the customer. Everyone works together to see us deliver quality products to our customers across the U.S."

Anyone interested in learning more about Kieffer | Starlite, or would like to explore the current job openings in Mt. Airy, is encouraged to visit the company website.

