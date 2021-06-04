Urbana Spa: Charlotte Day Spa Offers Refreshing Massage Packages And Skin Treatments

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Urbana Spa, based in Charlotte, North Carolina is pleased to offer a range of massage packages to their clientele. The day spa is dedicated to providing unrivaled comfort with a wide range of therapeutic services.

The first package available at the spa is the Urbana Royalty Experience, a half day escape which the Spa believes will make a perfect gift for a loved one, or a wonderful way to treat oneself. Guests enjoy a 60-minute Signature Custom Facial, followed by the 90-minute Sea Minerals Body Wrap and Sugar Polish. After a healthy lunch, guests indulge in their choice of a 90-minute Swedish, East West or Therapeutic Massage. Another package on offer is the Spa Luxe Mini Express Massage & Facial. The package offers a retreat from the world outside with a 30-minute Signature Custom Facial and a 45-minute Massage, once again with a choice of Swedish, East West or Therapeutic. Learn more here: https://www.urbana.health/south-charlotte.

The Spa Luxe Massage & Facial package offers the ultimate indulgence, two luxurious hours consisting of one 60-minute Signature Custom Facial and one 60-minute Massage, with guests having a choice between three options. Queens for a Day is a package designed for a mother and daughter. The package is designed to give a guest and their mother the relaxation and pampering they deserve. The guests can feel like a queen for a day by enjoying signature refreshing oils and smooth relaxing strokes that are guaranteed to take both of them away from the daily grind.

Urbana also offers the Queen's Luxe Massage and Facial Treatment for mother and daughter duos. This package experience will start off with hot tea in the Spa's signature tea lounge. One person will enjoy a 60-minute Glow Facial while the other will melt away their stress with a 60-minute Swedish massage. The spa ensures that there is no need to get jealous because one will then switch places to see what the other person experienced. Urbana's pampering Glow facial includes a skin analysis, cleansing, exfoliation, extractions and a mask that will leave their guest's skin feeling refreshed with a youthful glow. The facial is designed to address all skin issues and will customize this treatment for all skin types in order to meet their skin care goals.

Urbana Euphoria Spa Charlotte also offers the Executive Spa Package for Men. This package is recommended by Urbana for the True Gentleman. The Spa allows the guest to choose from any of the 60-minute massage services to start off their experience, and it will include an invigorating 30-minute scalp and foot treatment - which includes hot stones - that are then topped off by a relaxing 45-minute customized Gentleman's Facial with calming steamed towels.

Urbana has been serving countless guests over the past 10 years in their calming spa environment. The team are ready to provide their guests with the highest quality destressing massages, customized facials and relaxing body treatments. Urbana's massage services include Swedish, East-West, Prenatal, Ashiatsu, Table Thai, Thai Poultice and reflexology. The Spa also offers Reiki. The Couples Massage allows guests to immerse themselves in side-by-side massages in Urbana's couples' suite. Urbana believes that their Spa Packages and Spa Parties are also perfect for a girls' night out or bachelorette parties and are one of those unique experiences that their customers talk about for years afterward.

With a commitment to individual relaxation and a genuine interest in personal wellness, Urbana opened its doors in 2006 to offer their guests a spa experience unlike any other. By concentrating on building deep and profound relationships with their guests, Urbana has created an internal culture that focuses on a keen attention to detail. With a team of highly skilled and caring Massage Therapists and Licensed Estheticians, coupled with soothing music, Urbana Spa delivers a remarkably nurturing and rejuvenating experience to their guests. Urbana offers a wide variety of spa services that can be tailored to the individual guest's needs in order to provide them with the best experience. Their core mission is to provide the opportunity for their guests to experience these healing benefits as a regular part of their lifestyle.

To learn more about the Urbana experience, one may visit the spa's official website. One may also contact the spa directly via phone or email.

For more information about Urbana Spa - South Charlotte, contact the company here:

Urbana Spa - South Charlotte

Maurice Lee

(704) 543-1700

mauricelee3@gmail.com

7510 Pineville-Matthews Rd #5b

Charlotte, NC 28226

