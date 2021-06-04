MOXE Releases New Line of Nasal Inhalers with Essential Oils

The New Nasal Inhalers Can Help Relieve Congestion and Symptoms Associated with Seasonal Allergies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Josh Matzkin, CEO of MOXE, is pleased to announce the launch of a new line of nasal inhalers that are made with essential oils.

To check out the new nasal inhalers and learn more about them, please visit https://bemoxe.com/collections/inhalers-essential-oils.

As a company spokesperson noted, MOXE's new line of essential oil nasal inhalers are designed to fight allergies, relieve congestion and help people to breathe better. They feature 100 percent essential oils, contain no toxins, are produced cruelty-free and made here in the U.S.

The founders of MOXE understand that people with allergies and congestion issues do not always have the time to sit at home next to a diffuser. This inspired the team at MOXE to create and launch the new line of essential oil nasal inhalers that can help to relieve symptoms and provide people with the benefits of aromatherapy, no matter where they are.

"We were looking for a natural solution to common everyday problems instead of resorting to over-the-counter medication and overpowering nutritional supplements that oftentimes include an excessive amount of hidden ingredients," Matzkin said.

The new essential oil inhalers are infused with natural essential oils like peppermint and eucalyptus. As the spokesperson noted, they fit into a pocket and people can use them virtually anywhere.

"Simply unscrew the top of your essential oil inhaler, hold it near your nose and breathe deeply. As the essential oils move through you, you reap the benefits of calming essential oils working their way into your mind and body," the spokesperson noted, adding that each inhaler lasts for months.

MOXE is currently offering eight different custom-blended essential oil nasal inhalers that were curated to support common everyday needs many people face like congestion support and the need for better sleep. These blends include Breathe, made with peppermint, eucalyptus and other natural ingredients and Peace, a scent with bergamot, mandarin and more.

About MOXE:

MOXE is committed to providing relaxing, organic products that help people with everyday life. Day in and day out, whether it's because of sinus or congestion problems or simply everyday life, people need something to help take the edge off. And that's the intention with MOXE's aromatherapy products-to help take the edge off. Essential oil products made for people, by nature, to help everybody reclaim their mindset and their space. For more information, please visit https://bemoxe.com/.

CONTACT:

Kirby Drake

info@bemoxe.com

1-800-296-3160

SOURCE: MOXE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650541/MOXE-Releases-New-Line-of-Nasal-Inhalers-with-Essential-Oils