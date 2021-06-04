MOXE Releases New Line of Shower Mists with Essential Oils

The Shower Mists Help to Bring the Relaxation of Aromatherapy Into the Shower

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / The founders of MOXE are pleased to announce the launch of their new line of shower mists that are made with essential oils.

To check out the new shower mists, which feature 100 percent essential oils, contain no toxic ingredients, are cruelty-free and made in the United States, please visit https://bemoxe.com/collections/shower-home.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new shower mists from MOXE allow people to experience the relaxing and rejuvenating properties of aromatherapy while they shower.

"At MOXE we believe that aromatherapy should be easy and accessible to you, which is why we create everyday products that incorporate the power of essential oils," said Josh Matzkin, CEO of MOXE.

Using the new Shower Mists is easy, the spokesperson noted. People simply spray them on the walls and into the mist of a warm, running shower; this causes the natural oils to combine with steam and release a relaxing scent.

Each bottle of Shower Mists lasts for over 180 showers, and they currently come in three aromas: Breathe, which is a combination of peppermint and eucalyptus oil; Dream, with lavender, chamomile, lemongrass and grapefruit essential oils; and Eucalyptus, which is commonly used in steam rooms and spas worldwide.

"We created MOXE shower sprays as a very simple, convenient way to bring the spa home. Unlike tablets or hanging pure eucalyptus in your shower, people can now be fully in control of how strong they want their aromatic experience to be," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company is committed to providing relaxing, organic products that help people with everyday life.

"Day in and day out, stress consumes us and, though showers are helpful, we need something to help take the edge off. And that's the intention with MOXE's aromatherapy products-to help take the edge off."

About MOXE:

From fitness fanatics, someone who can be found doing beach yoga every morning before sunrise, to busy bees who are always on the go, MOXE has something that complements what everybody is into, and more importantly, who they are. For more information, please visit https://bemoxe.com/.

