CANCUN CARDS: Find Out More About The Special Offer By Cancun Cards To Frontline Workers: 'Today For Me, Tomorrow For You' Gives Them Free Lodging In A Cancun Resort

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / What is a hero? People grow up hearing that word and associate it with superheroes on TV like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. As they grow up maybe that conception changes to mom, dad, a policeman, or a firefighter.

The fact is that in reality we all have the capacity to be heroes and today with the situation of COVID-19, many people have stood up and become heroes. This is particularly the case of those who have been and continue to be on the frontline, such as health workers, armed forces, police forces, bank workers, essential workers and those in the media.

Erika Garcia, General Director of Cancun Cards, is offering a special program for all of these heroes through the program "Hoy por mí, mañana por ti" (Today for me, tomorrow for you).

This program recognizes and thanks frontline workers for all they have done by giving them lodging in hotels for five days and four nights for two adults and up to two children under 12 years of age. Frontline workers would only have to pay the cost of activation of the reservation and hotel taxes.

With this initiative, Erika and her team not only recognizes the work of the different workers who have been facing this pandemic, but also seeks to help reactivate tourism and the economy of the region, generating income for many families in need.

The program "Today for me, tomorrow for you" is not only exclusive for Mexican workers, but also includes Hispanics living in the United States. The program is endorsed by an alliance with different resorts located in Cancun.

Erika explained that all the potential beneficiaries of this program have 12 months to book the vacations they are being offered and 18 months to travel. To get this benefit, frontline workers can register in the webpage specially designed for the workers of the above mentioned sectors. When traveling with this program, travelers can have peace of mind that all destinations follow biosecurity measures.

"Hoy por mí, mañana por ti" (Today for me, tomorrow for you) was designed to thank frontline workers, the heroes of the century, for all their efforts during hard times in the last year by giving them quality time with their families. Interested frontline workers can register on the website (http://frontliners.cancuncards.com) and use the code MDCUN21 to receive these benefits.

