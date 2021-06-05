Anzeige
Samstag, 05.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Juni lädt gleich drei Kursgranaten!
WKN: A0H1JE ISIN: CA12687C1086 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2021 | 01:08
Cabo Drilling Corporation: Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Cabo Drilling Corp. (NEX:CBE.H) ("Cabo" or the "Company") announces that Tom Oliver and Peter Freeman have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company due to other commitments that preclude them from continuing as directors. Messrs. Oliver and Freeman have been valuable members of the Board, and the Company wishes to thank them for their time as directors.

About Cabo Drilling Corp.

Cabo Drilling Corp. is a drilling services company headquartered in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt
President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on the Cabo Drilling website (http://www.cabo.ca) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Mr. John A. Versfelt, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-4201.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Cabo Drilling Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650551/Director-Resignation

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
