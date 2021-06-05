Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members DeltaVera, Millenia Medical, and ClassWorx Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Online Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: DeltaVera, Millenia Medical, and ClassWorx.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is DeltaVera. DeltaVera has become the trusted source for premium Delta 8 THC products including gummies and pre-rolls. Their Delta 8 THC gummies even won 3rd place in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup, a true testament to the quality, consistency and brand. DeltaVera offers the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. They strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Visit DeltaVera to browse their great selection of products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you.

Our second featured member is Millenia Medical. Millenia Medical offers 13-week travel assignments in hospitals and health facilities all across the US. Their travel assignments include short and long term contracts for RN's, LPN's, Certified Surgical Technicians (CST's), and many other providers. Millenia's client facilities range from large teaching facilities in major cities, to small community hospitals in rural settings, to correctional facilities and government clinics. Millenia Medical is also an approved Federal Supply Vendor which allows their travel nurses to take assignments in Veteran Administration Hospitals, Military Facilities, Indian Health Service Clinics and Correctional Institutions throughout the United States.

Our third featured member, ClassWorx, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, "spin" classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx helps connect instructors with students worldwide. Visit ClassWorx today to sign up as an instructor and post your schedule and connect with attendees.

Check out one of ClassWorx's featured fitness instructors Paul Tracey. Paul Tracey has used his knowledge, experience and acquired methodology to create a rewarding and challenging environment to each class. This will ensure the after burn which is your bodies ability to stay in fat burning mode long after your workout is completed. This process revs up your metabolism and accelerates calorie burning for up to 24hrs.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

