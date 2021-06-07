News summary:

Openness and disaggregation will be key for next-generation infrastructure

TIP PoC of unified software-defined network management is major step towards open solutions free of vendor lock-in

ADVA's compact and modular FSP 3000 OLS and Ensemble Controller enable successful integration of multi-vendor architectures

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) and Ensemble Controller network management and SDN domain controller system played a key role in a successful Telecom Infra Project (TIP) open optical networking proof of concept (PoC). The demo is a crucial step for vendor-neutral disaggregated solutions with operators able to mix and match best-in-breed technology and leverage different product lifecycles. The PoC showed how multi-vendor network components can be managed by a unified software-defined networking (SDN) control system. Specifically designed for easy interoperability, ADVA's FSP 3000 OLS and Ensemble Controller ensured seamless integration into the open environment, including third-party terminals. The PoC will be on display at OFC at the virtual Demo Zone from June 7 to 11.

"This PoC is an important milestone in the journey to fully open and disaggregated optical networking. It offers new levels of visibility and a way to manage the entire multi-vendor environment. With the power to seamlessly integrate components from different suppliers, network operators can confidently deploy best-in-class infrastructure that meets their exact requirements," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "Our FSP 3000 OLS was central to the demo. It's a truly open solution that gives operators freedom to build multi-supplier architectures and then evolve and optimize each network layer separately. With our Ensemble Controller also playing a major role providing network management and programmatic SDN control this demo highlights the value of technology like ours that supports interoperability and disaggregation."

Conducted by TIP's Converged Architectures for Network Disaggregation Integration (CANDI) sub-group, the PoC proved that all components of an open optical network can be operated by a single SDN controller. By demonstrating unified management of the OLS, open terminals and optical planning tool, the demo paves the way for true open networking and a new model of infrastructure operations with operators taking over network integration and optimization processes. The demo utilized ADVA's compact and modular FSP 3000 OLS. With its open interfaces, the OLS interworks seamlessly with third-party transceivers and supports the latest coherent transport innovation. It also featured ADVA's Ensemble Controller network management system, which was specifically designed to help network operators break up network layers while moving towards a software-defined multi-vendor architecture. TIP partners collaborating with ADVA on the demo included the major network operators Orange, Telefónica and Telia Company.

"The success of TIP's PoC offers a major boost to communication service providers looking to harness the benefits of increased agility and supplier diversity in their optical infrastructure. Our open technology gives network operators the opportunity to massively increase efficiencies by moving away from closed proprietary systems and towards vendor-neutral networking," commented Stephan Neidlinger, VP, global business development, ADVA. "The TIP community has once again accomplished a significant step forward for open, disaggregated and standards-based connectivity technology. By collaborating closely with our partners in this project, our team has helped to accelerate the development of the next generation of communication networks, free from vendor lock-in and ready to connect tomorrow's world."

