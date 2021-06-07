Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided a unitranche facility to Nurture Landscapes, a UK-based B2B provider of grounds maintenance, landscaping, and winter gritting services.

Crescent European Specialty Lending is providing this refinancing to help support organic growth and strategic M&A opportunities for Nurture Landscapes. Graphite Capital will retain a minority ownership interest, having made its first investment in Nurture Landscapes in 2018.

"We look forward to working with Peter Fane, Founder of Nurture Landscapes, and the management team to support its continued growth initiatives," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "Nurture Landscapes continues to maintain its market leadership position in the UK and has shown remarkable resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic through its strong brand loyalty."

Nurture Landscapes has established a significant group of blue-chip customers who are typically engaged on multi-year contracts, including the Royal Parks. Since inception, Nurture has grown through 27 acquisitions and completed the flagship acquisition of the Gavin Jones brand in February 2018.

Nurture has appeared in The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table four times since 2014, a ranking of Britain's 100 private companies with the fastest-growing sales over their latest three years. It has also been named six times by the London Stock Exchange as one the fastest-growing and most dynamic small-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) on its list of 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management. For nearly 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 180 employees globally. For more information about Crescent, please visit: www.crescentcap.com.

About Nurture Landscapes

Nurture is an award-winning national horticulture and landscape maintenance business, enhancing asset value and enriching the environment. Equally committed to its people and its clients as well as working sustainably. Nurture has pioneered environmental initiatives to reduce carbon and improve energy efficiency. Nurture has ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and OHAS 18001 accreditation and constantly reviews operations to ensure clients receive the greenest solution possible. The company works in collaboration with clients across the public and private sectors, maintaining assets to the highest standards of safety and quality. For more information, please visit: www.nurturelandscapes.co.uk.

