Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: MERUS POWER OYJ

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: MERUS POWER OYJ At the request of Merus Power Oyj, Merus Power Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 8, 2021. Trading code: MERUS Number of shares: 7 644 966 ISIN code: FI4000506902 Order book ID: 226474 Company Identity Number: 2230775-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260