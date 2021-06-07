Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Nano One® (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-carbon footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Chairman Paul Matysek, CEO Dan Blondal and President John Lando are pleased to report that Nano One has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Nano One shares will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, Tuesday June 8, 2021, under a new trading symbol "NANO", and will cease to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX. Nano One shares will continue to trade on the OTC under the symbol NNOMF.

"I would like to thank the Toronto Stock Exchange," stated Mr. Blondal, "for providing a platform to showcase our vision as technology innovators changing how the world makes battery materials. Nano One has grown tremendously since its debut on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2015, with many successful milestones along the way, and recently was recognized as a top performing company on the 2021 Venture 50. Graduating to Canada's most prestigious and senior exchange will ensure that Nano One reaches a broader audience both nationally and internationally as we execute on our business and commercialization plans."

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Lisa Nash

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 883-4296

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits to the Company of listing on the TSX; and timing of commencing trading on the TSX. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86692