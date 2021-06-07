Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly-owned subsidiary Amplify Games (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") welcomes Santiago Zapata (AKA "slashie"), a games industry veteran developer and leader for the roguelike community, to its industry alliance.

As a creative force in the gaming industry for nearly two decades, Santiago has fostered the Temple of the Roguelike community and created a wide variety of unique projects. Slashie has developed dozens of experimental titles and self-published the mobile-hit Ananias via his development studio, Slashware Interactive. Slashware is also currently developing NovaMundi, which entered Steam Early Access earlier this year.

"Having experienced how hard it is to put your game in front of an audience in these times of over-abundance of indie titles, I am curious to see how the Amplify platform provides small studios with tools to better market their gamest" said Santiago Zapata, Founder of Slashware Interactive and Temple of the Roguelike. "I am also excited at the prospect of providing a way for communities to be self-sustainable via community stores leveraging on the common interests of their members."

"We're honored to welcome Slashware Interactive and the growing community of Temple of the Roguelike to the Amplify Alliance," says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "Santiago brings crucial developer and community experience to the Amplify Alliance and we're looking forward to learning more from him as we continue to develop Amplify's gaming technology platform."

As the latest addition to the Amplify Alliance, Santiago stands among a diverse group of industry professionals that will provide key information for the development of Amplify's upcoming digital platform. For more information about the Amplify Games, please visit its official website.

About Slashware Interactive

Slashware Interactive is an independent video game development studio led by Santiago Zapata, a veteran of the roguelike games community. The studio self-published the multiplatform traditional roguelike Ananias and the historical strategy sim NovaMundi, which recently entered Steam Early Access. For more information please visit slashware.games.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain can provide to meet those needs will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information about Amplify Games, please visit http://www.amplifygames.io./ .

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

