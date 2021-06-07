Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SaveLend Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (280/21)

On request of SaveLend Group AB company registration number 559093-5176, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 9, 2021. Shares Short name: YIELD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 44,726,263 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961024 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 225387 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559093-5176 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on 0768-532822.