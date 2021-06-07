Widespread green hydrogen deployment will be key to achieving stringent climate targets, and German hydrogen demand is set to grow from the 80 TWh range in 2030 to between 400 TWh and 800 TWh by 2050, according to a new joint study by several Fraunhofer-related entities.From pv magazine Germany Fraunhofer ISI, Fraunhofer ISE and Fraunhofer IEG have released a joint study on future potential hydrogen demand. The report, which covers demand for hydrogen and hydrogen synthesis products, was produced on behalf of Germany's National Hydrogen Council. The three Fraunhofer institutes evaluated current ...

