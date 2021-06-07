Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
München
07.06.21
08:06 Uhr
0,458 Euro
-0,001
-0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4590,47118:09
0,4610,47018:09
PR Newswire
07.06.2021 | 10:28
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Capita plc
(the "Company")

Correction to grant of share award to Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

7 June 2021

The following notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and corrects the announcement made on 14 May 2021 regarding the grant of 493,657 share options to Katja Hall under the Company's Executive Plan 2021 (the "Plan"). The correct number of share options granted to Katja Hall on 12 May 2021 is 730,014, as set out below. Details of the Plan are set out in the Company's remuneration policy which can be found in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKatja Hall
2Reasonfor the notification
a)Position/statusKatja Hall - Chief Corporate Affairs & Marketing Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Amendment - to state the correct number of shares awarded to Katja Hall on 12 May 2021.
3Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each


GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Katja Hall - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil730,014
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
730,014 Ordinary shares

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue
CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.