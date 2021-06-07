Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Correction to grant of share award to Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

7 June 2021

The following notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and corrects the announcement made on 14 May 2021 regarding the grant of 493,657 share options to Katja Hall under the Company's Executive Plan 2021 (the "Plan"). The correct number of share options granted to Katja Hall on 12 May 2021 is 730,014, as set out below. Details of the Plan are set out in the Company's remuneration policy which can be found in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them