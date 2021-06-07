Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 4
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Correction to grant of share award to Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
7 June 2021
The following notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and corrects the announcement made on 14 May 2021 regarding the grant of 493,657 share options to Katja Hall under the Company's Executive Plan 2021 (the "Plan"). The correct number of share options granted to Katja Hall on 12 May 2021 is 730,014, as set out below. Details of the Plan are set out in the Company's remuneration policy which can be found in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katja Hall
|2
|Reasonfor the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Katja Hall - Chief Corporate Affairs & Marketing Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Amendment - to state the correct number of shares awarded to Katja Hall on 12 May 2021.
|3
|Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Katja Hall - Grant of share options:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
730,014 Ordinary shares
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue