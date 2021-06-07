Anzeige
Montag, 07.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
07.06.2021 | 10:28
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")

Directors' Shareholding Confirmation

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Following completion of the merger with Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, the shareholdings in the Company of Davina Curling, Mark Dampier and Tim Woodhead, non-executive Directors of the Company, are as follows (all UK Equity Shares):

DirectorBeneficialNon- Beneficial
Davina Curling4,893-
Mark Dampier33,50910,082
Tim Woodhead39,149-

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3753 1000

7 June 2021

