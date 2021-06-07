Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")

Directors' Shareholding Confirmation

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Following completion of the merger with Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, the shareholdings in the Company of Davina Curling, Mark Dampier and Tim Woodhead, non-executive Directors of the Company, are as follows (all UK Equity Shares):

Director Beneficial Non- Beneficial Davina Curling 4,893 - Mark Dampier 33,509 10,082 Tim Woodhead 39,149 -

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

7 June 2021