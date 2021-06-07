Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 7
Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")
Directors' Shareholding Confirmation
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Following completion of the merger with Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, the shareholdings in the Company of Davina Curling, Mark Dampier and Tim Woodhead, non-executive Directors of the Company, are as follows (all UK Equity Shares):
|Director
|Beneficial
|Non- Beneficial
|Davina Curling
|4,893
|-
|Mark Dampier
|33,509
|10,082
|Tim Woodhead
|39,149
|-
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
7 June 2021
