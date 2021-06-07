The holders of $500 million worth of senior notes which were not settled in late January have accepted the polysilicon manufacturer's plan to issue fresh three-year investments, after a meeting in Bermuda on Friday.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly hopes to rubber stamp the reorganization of US$500 million of defaulted senior notes on Friday after its creditors officially approved the plan at the weekend. A meeting held in Bermuda, where the manufacturer is registered as a business, was attended by representatives of investors holding more than 92% of the value of the notes on Friday. ...

