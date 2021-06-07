LXi REIT's FY21 results showed a strong performance against the challenging market backdrop, especially during the second half of the year. The 5.6% EPRA NTA total return takes the annual average since IPO to 10.1%, well ahead of the 8% minimum target. Accretive portfolio growth, inflation-protected rents and full rent collection are positive indicators for further growth, while the FY22 DPS target marks a new high level since IPO in February 2017.

