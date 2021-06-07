Flavored Water Market Worth $29.56 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 10.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flavored water market size is expected to reach USD 29.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumer preference for healthy alternatives to sugary soft drinks is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the product contains a good amount of minerals and vitamins, which help maintain blood pressure levels and improve bone health, brain health, and immunity. The sparkling product segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020. The sparkling waters with added benefits of fruits and herbs have a high demand as it is a healthy alternative to fizzy drinks. Over the years, sparkling drinks with low or zero sugar and zero-calorie content are gaining popularity among young health-conscious consumers.

Key suggestions from the report:

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast years

This growth is credited to the increasing popularity of online shopping portals across the globe

North America is estimated to account for the maximum revenue share by 2028. However, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

The growth of the Asia Pacific regional market can be attributed to the high product demand among the younger population

The sparkling product segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to high demand for these beverages on account of their health benefits

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Flavored Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online), By Product (Sparkling, Still), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flavored-water-market

In 2020, the supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel held the largest revenue share of the market. The factors, such as easy product accessibility, well-organized shelves, and provision of home delivery and "click and collect" services, have boosted the sales of the products through these distribution channels. Lately, products containing vitamins and flavors including orange, lemon, apple, and mixed berry have been making space on supermarket shelves. North America dominated the market in 2020 accounting for the highest revenue share owing to the high product consumption as a healthier alternative to other sugary carbonated beverages. The presence of a large number of manufacturers in North America will further boost market growth over the forecast years.

The market can be characterized by significant competition owing to the presence of key players with a strong global presence and vast distribution networks. Companies have been introducing healthy and innovative flavors to attract consumers. For instance, in May 2019, National Beverage Corp. launched a new flavor, Hi-Biscus! under its LaCroix brand. This new sparkling water has no carbohydrates, sweeteners, or sodium, and has a unique flavor of the hibiscus flower. These product launches are estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavored water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Flavored Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Sparkling



Still

Flavored Water Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Flavored Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Flavored Water Market

Nestle



Talking Rain



PepsiCo, Inc.



The Coca-Cola Company



Hint, Inc.



Spindrift



National Beverage Corp.



Sanpellegrino S.P.A.



KeurigDr Pepper, Inc.



Saratoga Spring Water Company

