The two brands announced a strategic project at the SNEC solar conference and trade show which will see the establishment of trading and big data centers to help roll-out PV in China.Solar manufacturer Yingli and communications brand Huawei will work together on the deployment of "smart energy and power,' the two companies announced at the SNEC industry conference and exhibition. High-level officials from both companies were in attendance in Shanghai on Thursday to announce the partners will work closely to establish a national photovoltaic-technology personnel training center; and a smart energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...