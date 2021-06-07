TOKYO, June 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced its recognition as one of Japan's digital transformation leaders with its selection as a "Noteworthy DX Company 2021" under the Digital Transformation (DX) Stock program jointly managed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.The "DX Stock" program selects leading Japanese companies engaged in digital transformation (DX)(1) that fundamentally change their business models and strengthen competitiveness through the use of digital technologies. In addition to these companies, those with an exceptionally high overall rating or that have implemented outstanding initiatives are designated under the "Noteworthy DX Company" category.METI and the Tokyo Stock Exchange selected Fujitsu in recognition of its efforts to deepen existing businesses leveraging digital technology (VOICE program for digital management based on the opinions of customers and employees) and to create entirely new business models (establishment of new company, DUCNET Co., Ltd. delivering a cloud service to promote DX in manufacturing). This marks the fifth consecutive year that Fujitsu has been honored for its efforts under this program, including past years when it was selected under the categories of "Competitive IT Strategy Company"(2) and "DX Stocks 2020."Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to society as the DX partner of choice for customers, reflecting the results and know-how of in-house DX initiatives into its solutions and services, under the guidance of its Purpose: "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"(3).(1) Digital Transformation (DX)the use of data and advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud, and 5G to transform innovative services and business processes.(2) Competitive IT Strategy Companyan initiative by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to select and announce, by industry category, companies listed on the TSE that are making strategic use of IT to enhance their corporate value over the medium to long term.(3) Purposea statement describing why Fujitsu exists in societyAbout FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.