Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 04-June-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 658.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 673.49p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 653.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 668.66p