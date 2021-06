Researchers in China have fabricated a cadmium-free heterojunction kesterite solar cell based on a zinc sulfide oxide Zn(O,S) buffer layer. They used a one-minute ammonium sulfide (NH4)2S treatment process for surface cleaning and passivation of the cell's CZTSSe absorber.Scientists from Chonnam National University in China have fabricated a heterojunction kesterite (CZTSSe) solar cell based on a zinc sulfide oxide Zn(O,S) buffer layer, which was used as an alternative to toxic cadmium sulfide (CdS), which is common in kesterite devices. The researchers used a one-minute ammonium sulfide (NH4)2S ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...