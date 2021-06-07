Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115DT ISIN: NL0010776944 Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3 
Tradegate
07.06.21
15:10 Uhr
11,440 Euro
-0,040
-0,35 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,32011,48018:26
11,36011,40017:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2021 | 12:05
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brunel International NV: Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

Amsterdam, 7 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, starting on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program (https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program).

DateTotal shares repurchasedAverage purchase priceTotal consideration
03/06/202113.141€ 11,5026€ 151.155,67
04/06/202114.750€ 11,5206€ 169.928,85
Total27.891€ 11,5121€ 321.084,52

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment
Press Release Share Buyback 2021 progress (http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15a2e11b-a496-4ab4-9842-99c59cadf258)


BRUNEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.