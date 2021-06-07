Brunel International NV: Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

Amsterdam, 7 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, starting on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program (https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program).

Date Total shares repurchased Average purchase price Total consideration 03/06/2021 13.141 € 11,5026 € 151.155,67 04/06/2021 14.750 € 11,5206 € 169.928,85 Total 27.891 € 11,5121 € 321.084,52

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

Press Release Share Buyback 2021 progress (http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15a2e11b-a496-4ab4-9842-99c59cadf258)