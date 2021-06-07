FLUXUS LLC: World Economic Forum's Strategic Intelligence Immersive Experiences spotlights FluxHouse for the Future of Smart Home

New York, NY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fluxusis part of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community, amongst four leading companies selected to participate in the Forum's augmented reality pilot project. The World Economic Forum's Strategic Intelligence Grouphas introduced the use of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) into its curated content offering for immersive experiences.

"Our digital future is becoming more interactive and spatial, so these first steps into the nascent world of immersive technologies through easily accessible augmented reality represent a paradigm shift towards a new type of user-interface for our interactions with both the physical and digital worlds." - Andrew Berkley, Lead, Immersive Technology and Content, World Economic Forum.

FluxHouse is spotlighted on the Platform to address Global Issue of Internet of Things

"The FluxHouse is our commitment to creating homes of affordable luxury, bringing beauty and sustainability into many people's lives. The Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies help advance the Fluxus prefabricated building system by leveraging innovations in advanced materials, construction automation, connected building and smart home tech." - Fanyu Lin, CEO, Fluxus.

IoT infrastructures and interfaces are designed to incorporate other smart home technologies from the outset. Smart sensors in conjunction with other devices provide real-time information about air and water quality, thermal, lighting and acoustic comfort. In addition to improving health and wellbeing, automate control over home environment can help save energy and reduce the carbon footprint. Taking into account the entire life cycle of the building, FluxHouses can substantially reduce home ownership cost which will in turn narrow the affordability gap.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

About Fluxus

Founded in 2013 in New York City, Fluxus is a privately held construction technology company, committed to advancing global housing solutions to improve quality of life through a new way of delivering affordable, energy-efficient and healthy homes across the economic spectrum by implementing smart methods of construction, where measurable ESG metrics are woven into the value chain for creating new homes.

