Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2021 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 3, 2024.

A total of 316,272,595 or 47.90% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent George F. Putnam 110,927,869 93.94% 7,157,862 6.06% William B. Harris 113,109,949 95.79% 4,975,782 4.21% Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn 115,289,449 97.63% 2,796,282 2.37% Warren K. Davis 114,680,949 97.12% 3,404,782 2.88% James R. Rothwell 113,180,949 98.85% 4,904,782 4.15% Peter B. Evensen 114,601,769 97.05% 3,483,962 2.95% R. Christian Evensen 114,517,852 96.98% 3,567,879 3.02%

For further information, please contact

Edward Dickinson, CFO

Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO

Tel: 928-208-1775

Email: info@scandiummining.com

