Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12F0M ISIN: CA80600L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 0E6 
Stuttgart
07.06.21
18:41 Uhr
0,154 Euro
-0,006
-3,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,17218:56
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2021 | 14:08
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2021 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 3, 2024.

A total of 316,272,595 or 47.90% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

George F. Putnam

110,927,869

93.94%

7,157,862

6.06%

William B. Harris

113,109,949

95.79%

4,975,782

4.21%

Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn

115,289,449

97.63%

2,796,282

2.37%

Warren K. Davis

114,680,949

97.12%

3,404,782

2.88%

James R. Rothwell

113,180,949

98.85%

4,904,782

4.15%

Peter B. Evensen

114,601,769

97.05%

3,483,962

2.95%

R. Christian Evensen

114,517,852

96.98%

3,567,879

3.02%

For further information, please contact
Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 928-208-1775

Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650595/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.