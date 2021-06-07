Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors and Management.

Derek Macpherson is joining the company as Executive Chairman and a Director, and Samuel Pelaez as President, CEO and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Mr. Macpherson replaces Stanley Spavold who has stepped down as Chairman and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Pelaez replaces Donald Christie, who remains a Director of the Company and will continue as an Advisor to the Company to facilitate the management transition.

Mr. Macpherson, the Company's new Executive Chairman stated, "I am pleased to be joining Norvista. I want to thank Stan and Don for shepherding the Company to this point and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. In particular, we look forward to working with Don in his new role as Interim CEO at Rockcliff Metals of which Norvista is a major and supportive shareholder."

Samuel Pelaez, the company's new President, CEO and CIO stated, "Norvista is a unique opportunity to create an efficient resource investment vehicle, that gives shareholders exposure to the emerging commodity super trend. In the near-term, our focus is to grow the asset base to give Norvista the scale and liquidity it needs to succeed."

Stan Spavold the Company's departing Chairman stated, "I am looking forward to this new era for Norvista, as Sam and Derek work to transform the Company. While I am departing my formal role with the Company, I continue to be a significant and supportive shareholder."

For the last ten years, Mr. Macpherson has worked in mining capital markets, identifying investment opportunities, along with raising money for junior mining companies. Additionally, as one of the early employees at Red Cloud Securities Inc and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc, Derek helped to build that business into the thriving mining focused investment dealer and capital markets platform that it has become. Prior to working in capital markets, he worked for 6 years as a metallurgist. Mr. Macpherson has a Bachelor of Engineering and Management in Materials Science from McMaster University and a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. Mr. Macpherson is currently, President and CEO of Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Mr. Pelaez has dedicated the past decade to financing natural resource projects while serving as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Galileo Global Equity Advisors, and as an analyst at US Global Investors. Mr. Pelaez has been an early investor in numerous mining discoveries and has been an active participant in Canadian mining corporate transactions. Samuel graduated from the Schulich School of Business with Distinction. He also holds a Masters in Finance degree from The University of Cambridge. He was a scholar of the Financial Leaders of Tomorrow Program at the PBOC Graduate School at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Samuel is a CFA charter holder and member of the Toronto CFA Society where he resides. Mr. Pelaez is currently, President, CEO and a Director of Gossan Resources Ltd.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource-focused investment company with a portfolio of publically listed securities issued by companies engaged in precious and base metal exploration and development. The Company's major investments include, Minera Alamos Inc., Rockcliff Metals Corporation and Nevada Zinc Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman by email at dmacpherson@norvistacapital.com or by phone at 416-294-6713 or Sam Pelaez, President, CEO & CIO by email spelaez@norvistacapital.com or by phone at 202-677-8513. Norvista's website is located at www.norvistacapital.com.

