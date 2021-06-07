Datasea Inc.: Datasea's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Launched 5G Messaging Product Version 3.0 and Entered Into Several Purchase and Distribution Agreements

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) ('Datasea'), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") has launched 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform ("5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Messaging Services.

Shuhai Zhangxun entered into purchase and distribution agreements with six companies located in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Yunnan, Zhengzhou and Xi'an etc. Under the agreements, six companies will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners, enjoy the exclusive authorization in designated districts to distribute 5G messaging products and have access to sales commission. In exchange, six companies will pay Shuhai Zhangxun for providing 5G Messaging products and services and the total value of these engagements is RMB 1.042 million (or USD 162,900 approximately). Shuhai Zhangxun has received RMB 998,000 (or USD 156,020 approximately).

Shuhai Zhangxun also launched the 5G MMCP Version 3.0, a product intended to unify customer and prospect marketing signals in a single view with functions like precise SaaS value-added services, data monetization and message-marketing. Compared with Version 2.0, functions in multiple industry templates including logistics, catering, e-commerce, finance and property management were upgraded in the latest version. The Version 3.0 provides users with multiple interfaces and more personalized communication, expands customer reach, saves costs and equips users with a variety of marketing tools to meet with diversified sales demands.

'I am very pleased to announce the launch of 5G MMCP Version 3.0, one of our flagship products, and I am gratified that the product has gotten a lot of positive feedback and recognition from our business partners," said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, "We'll keep upgrading our 5G Messaging products technically and assist SMEs with digital transformation. We believe that through continuous product innovation and further sales success, Datasea will achieve expanded profitability and deliver greater value for our stockholders."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'future', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'estimates', 'target', 'going forward', 'outlook,' "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

