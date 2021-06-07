Union Will Better Inform Spine Surgery

Regulatory News:

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), is a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery. Centered on a singular vision to better inform surgery, ATEC today welcomes the EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) team in a combination forged to improve the predictability of the patient experience in spine from diagnosis through follow up.

"I am thrilled to officially welcome EOS' teams to the ATEC family," stated Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Uniting EOS' world-class imaging with ATEC's procedural know-how will establish a distinct foundation upon which ATEC Informed by EOSTM can provide surgeons with what they desire most: actionable information that can be reconciled with the preoperative plan. EOS-informed surgeries can better achieve alignment objectives and there is no greater predictor of successful, long-term clinical outcomes than spinal alignment. Together, as the company that improves patient lives by best informing spine surgery, we will be the Standard Bearer in Spine

Combining ATEC with EOS, the recognized global leader in full-body, 2D/3D spine imaging solutions, will create new treatment standards in spine through:

REFLECTING THE TECHNOLOGY'S VALUE. The two U.S. sales forces will be aligned to create a capital and spine hardware distribution network. The team will extend the clinical value of EOS technology to both customer bases and introduce EOSedge, the next-generation platform recently launched by EOS. Capable of full-body and localized imaging that delivers superior image resolution, EOSedge further optimizes radiation dose and has a fully redesigned, open architecture that significantly expands the applications for EOS in adults and children.

The two U.S. sales forces will be aligned to create a capital and spine hardware distribution network. The team will extend the clinical value of EOS technology to both customer bases and introduce EOSedge, the next-generation platform recently launched by EOS. Capable of full-body and localized imaging that delivers superior image resolution, EOSedge further optimizes radiation dose and has a fully redesigned, open architecture that significantly expands the applications for EOS in adults and children. INFORMING. The value of EOS extends well beyond imaging. The ability to obtain an unbiased, calibrated full-body image will enable a 3D model of patients' skeletal systems and provide unprecedented diagnostic and surgical planning capabilities. The integration of ATEC's approach-specific solutions into EOS's 3D surgical planning platform can better inform surgery and enhance the predictability of outcomes by allowing surgeons to more effectively assess the patient's full body alignment, establish surgical objectives, and simulate surgery with optimized implants. Additionally, over time, this information will distinguish ATEC with an unrivalled ability to deliver more customized instrument and implant configurations into surgery, reducing inefficiencies.

The value of EOS extends well beyond imaging. The ability to obtain an unbiased, calibrated full-body image will enable a 3D model of patients' skeletal systems and provide unprecedented diagnostic and surgical planning capabilities. The integration of ATEC's approach-specific solutions into EOS's 3D surgical planning platform can better inform surgery and enhance the predictability of outcomes by allowing surgeons to more effectively assess the patient's full body alignment, establish surgical objectives, and simulate surgery with optimized implants. Additionally, over time, this information will distinguish ATEC with an unrivalled ability to deliver more customized instrument and implant configurations into surgery, reducing inefficiencies. INFLUENCING. Over the intermediate term, the technological foundation of the EOSedge platform will be further developed, facilitating an unprecedented ability to reliably measure bone quality at each vertebral segment. Coupling that information with an increasingly sophisticated 3D alignment and surgical planning platform will support the design and delivery of patient-specific implants, effecting highly customized patient care.

Over the intermediate term, the technological foundation of the EOSedge platform will be further developed, facilitating an unprecedented ability to reliably measure bone quality at each vertebral segment. Coupling that information with an increasingly sophisticated 3D alignment and surgical planning platform will support the design and delivery of patient-specific implants, effecting highly customized patient care. PREDICTING. Spine surgery is exceedingly complex. No surgical specialty has more variables that can meaningfully impact a patient's short and long-term outcomes. EOS' data collection initiatives will be advanced, enabling the creation and refinement of predictive algorithms over time. Predictive models will provide surgeons with critical information throughout the planning phase to more precisely determine the surgical approach with the highest probability for a successful outcome.

"The prevalence of EOS' technology in academic institutions worldwide is a clear indication of its profound clinical value," said Christopher Shaffrey, MD, Chief of the Spine Division at Duke Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Surgery. "In my practice, EOS' full body imaging and 3D modeling capabilities facilitate improved assessments of spinal deformities and functional alignment, significantly upgrading patient care. I'm thrilled that ATEC has embraced EOS' unique technology. As the company most committed to perpetual innovation in spine, ATEC is best-equipped to extend EOS' functionality to truly advance spine surgery with better information

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company's expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC's vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to the Company's expectations with respect to revenue and growth and the benefits and synergies of the acquisition of EOS imaging, S.A. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: failure to achieve acceptance by the surgeon community; continuation of favorable reimbursement for the Company's products; product liability and patent infringement claims; uncertainties and risks related to the acquisition of EOS imaging, S.A.; and the impact of COVID-19. The words "believe," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "look forward" and "anticipate," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. A further list and description of these and other factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005441/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen, CFA

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

J. Todd Koning

Chief Financial Officer

investorrelations@atecspine.com