Fedcap Employment UK Awarded Major Contracts To Deliver Government's Restart Scheme

--The Employability Non-profit Will Help 132,100 People Get Back to Work--

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fedcap Employment UK has been chosen by the Department for Work and Pensions to deliver the Restart Scheme in the South Central area of England - covering Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey, West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Fedcap Employment was also awarded a subcontract for the North West area of England including Lancashire and Cheshire East.

Announced last year under the Commercial Agreement for the Provision of Employment and Health Related Services (CAEHRS) framework, the service provides support for people who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been unemployed between 12-18 months.

Over the course of the contracts, Fedcap will assist 132,100 people in their efforts to gain employment. Fedcap will be offering a mix of face-to-face and virtual support for people looking to return to work. It has extended its opening hours, developed new digital solutions and is set to open a suite of new offices across the region. Recruitment to fill more than 860 positions to deliver the scheme is in progress.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said, "Our Plan for Jobs is already delivering fresh hope and new opportunity across the country after the devastating impact of the pandemic on our Labour market. The new Restart Scheme will give over a million jobseekers the crucial tailored support they need to get back into employment as we push to build back better."

Commenting on the contract awards, Brian Bell, Chief Executive of Fedcap Employment UK said, "As a charity whose purpose is to improve people's lives, I am pleased to be awarded a contract for Restart, which we believe is recognition of the track record we have established in gaining employment for individuals across England and Scotland. Our values-driven partnerships with local supply chains, our understanding of the local labour market and connections with regional and national employers will lead to new opportunities for businesses and jobseekers alike."

Grant Collins, President, Fedcap UK noted, "The Fedcap Group is one of the highest performing employment support providers, helping 250,000 people annually advance - through education, jobs, career training and coaching. We are committed to assisting individuals achieve societal inclusion and economic wellbeing and look forward to working on this innovative programme to support those who livelihoods were lost or impacted due to the pandemic."

About Fedcap Employment UK

Fedcap Employment delivers employability services across England and Scotland helping people find suitable and sustainable work. The organisation delivers the IPES programme in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Wiltshire, Hampshire, South West, Avon, Somerset and Gloucestershire; Links to Work in Leicestershire; and Links to Work M3 in Surrey and the Hampshire borders. Fedcap Scotland is the majority owner of StartScotland, which delivers Fair Start Scotland in the East, North East and South West of Scotland.